Drivers can enjoy break from US-127 delays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction workers say the project along the I-496 ramp off US-127 should be done in the next couple of weeks, and another one will start up again next year.

US-127 has been under construction for a while, but drivers can look forward to relief in the upcoming weeks. As of last weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) had two projects along US-127, with one updating several structures along the freeway and another concrete job being completed this past weekend.

Chris Gembel is an assistant construction engineer with MDOT.

“We also had a concrete grooving job, which is what you saw last weekend, which was the majority of the traffic control you saw last weekend that we had out there,” Gembel said. “That job was completed on Sunday so that work is all done. And we will have the continuation of the structures job for a little while now.”

He says that the upcoming projects won’t cause traffic delays like previous jobs.

“All of the work should be done roughly by the second week of November,” Gembel said. “With that being said, the work that you see on North and Southbound 127 should be for the majority completed at the end of this week with the not too many significant delays during that time.”

As far as upcoming traffic, drivers won’t see significant delays after a week or two but should still plan on allowing extra driving time during rush hours.

Gembel said, “We’re going to try to maintain two lanes in each direction. So, you will see partial delays occasionally when we do have to change traffic control, but it’s going to be nothing that extreme from previous.”

Drivers should also stay alert in case of construction changes.

“And should be respectful of other motorists as well as construction workers out there trying to get the job done,” Gembel said. “I think if everybody keeps their heads up traffic interacts a lot better.”

MDOT says they aren’t expecting delays like this again until at least next year.

