Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Schools informed parents that kids are now being asked to mask up in between bites at snack time. They say the decision was made because snack time has led to too many exposure risks. They say this has caused some classes to have to go virtual and many kids being quarantined after being exposed to the virus.

One parent, Angelina Barnes, told News 10 they don’t mind the change if it means keeping their kids at school.

“I think they’re trying to do the best hey can to keep kids safe and in school. I have concerns that kids are vulnerable because they aren’t vaccinated,” said Barnes.

Barnes says her son doesn’t mind the new rule. She says he is willing because he just wants to be in person with his friends.

“My youngest came home and told me about it and said yeah we put our snack in and have our mask on while doing it. The fact that he didn’t think much of it. I think the kids are fine with it,” said Barnes.

Other parents aren’t convinced. Anthony Munroe told News 10 this idea may be too complicated for young kids to understand.

“It’s asking a lot it’s definitely asking a lot. I get where they’re coming from especially 7-year-olds. My son is 7, it’s a lot to ask. I think they’re going to have a hard time remembering to do that especially when they are in the middle of snack they are not going to want to do that each and every time,” said Munroe.

Dr. Shanna Spickard, Dewitt’s superintendent, released a statement saying the district is implementing the new rule because it’s had to move some classes to virtual learning and quarantine students who have been exposed.

Spickard says this is the best option at this time to reduce outbreaks at school and continue to provide in-person learning. She says the district will continue to have mask breaks throughout the day for students.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.