Advertisement

Dean Transportation holding hiring event, sign-on bonuses offered

If you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider becoming a bus driver.
If you're looking for a job, you might want to consider becoming a bus driver.
If you're looking for a job, you might want to consider becoming a bus driver.(WVIR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event to help fill some much-needed positions.

It will take place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dean Transportation Center on Aurelius Road.

The company is also looking for bus attendants and diesel mechanics and is offering up to $21 an hour.

There are also new hire sign-on bonuses for multiple positions, including $750 for school bus drivers with a CDL Class B and P & S endorsements and mechanics, $500 for school bus drivers without a CDL or with a CD Class B but needed P & S Endorsements, and $250 for van drivers, school bus attendants, school bus monitors, and bus washers.

The positions will serve the Lansing, East Lansing, and Ingham Intermediate School Districts.

More information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
DTE worker dies trying to restore power
Housing market in Mid Michigan spikes.
Mid-Michigan houses becoming increasingly harder to afford
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as seen during the June 17, 2020, COVID-19...
Former Chief Medical Executive Khaldun takes executive job at CVS Health
A suspect is now in custody following a police chase that ended in front of Alma College.
Police chase ends in front of mid-Michigan college

Latest News

haunted house
Holt haunted house collecting non-perishable items for food bank
Perry High School in Perry, MI
Perry school bond proposal on November ballot
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow Americans to mix and match their...
FDA planning to allow mix and match vaccines
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 10/19/21