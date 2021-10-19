Dean Transportation holding hiring event, sign-on bonuses offered

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event to help fill some much-needed positions.

It will take place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dean Transportation Center on Aurelius Road.

The company is also looking for bus attendants and diesel mechanics and is offering up to $21 an hour.

There are also new hire sign-on bonuses for multiple positions, including $750 for school bus drivers with a CDL Class B and P & S endorsements and mechanics, $500 for school bus drivers without a CDL or with a CD Class B but needed P & S Endorsements, and $250 for van drivers, school bus attendants, school bus monitors, and bus washers.

The positions will serve the Lansing, East Lansing, and Ingham Intermediate School Districts.

