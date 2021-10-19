Colorado Avalanche Get Key Player Back

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and joined the Colorado Avalanche in Washington. He could make his season debut tonight against the Capitals. MacKinnon tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been in the league’s COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 12. The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday.

