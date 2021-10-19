Advertisement

Colorado Avalanche Get Key Player Back

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is...
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated at the bench after scoring his second goal of night in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, in Denver. The National Hockey League is ready to drop the puck on a full 82-game season with fans back in every arena and a wide-open race for the Stanley Cup. The best shot belongs to Colorado, the preseason Cup favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook and anyone who has watched Nathan MacKinnon try to will his team to a championship as one of the best players in the world. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and joined the Colorado Avalanche in Washington. He could make his season debut tonight against the Capitals. MacKinnon tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been in the league’s COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 12. The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday.

