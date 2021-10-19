Advertisement

Businesses pushing for delay in federal vaccine mandate

OSHA submitted proposal last week
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Business owners across Michigan are asking the federal government to stop or slow the COVID vaccine mandate.

Last month, President Joe Biden asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write rules requiring employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19.

A proposal to implement these rules was submitted for review last week. Recently, a group of chambers of commerce said they don’t want a vaccine mandate because they’re afraid of potential unintended consequences.

“We’re pro-vaccine and anti-mandate,” said Rich Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Studley said the proposal has problems.

“No employer in the country today can tell you what this mandate will require,” said Studley. “How much notice will employees have? How much notice will employers have to figure out in the real world how do you comply with these standards that are very difficult and constantly changing?”

Businesses that don’t comply with the federal rules could be fined thousands of dollars.

Steve Japinga, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Affairs, said businesses tell him they want to make the decision themselves.

“I think we’ve done the best we can throughout this pandemic. Continuing to let the business community encourage, educate their employees. I think that’s the best way we’re going to get through this,” said Japinga.

Studley said if businesses have to require their workers to get the vaccine, even more help wanted signs will go up around town.

“If employees quit because of a vaccine mandate, and you’re an employer in the public or private sector and you’re already short-handed, that can only make a bad situation worse,” said Studley.

The state is also waiting for guidance from the federal government. Michigan has a unique state plan and is required to put in a standard just as stringent as the federal standard.

The state told News 10 it has no plans to go beyond the federal requirements. They said, once the federal guidelines are finalized, it will have 30 days to review and develop a temporary standard.

There’s no timeline on when the federal government will announce its rules.

