Browns Keeping Their Fingers Crossed

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out. Mayfield said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he first hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle. He hasn’t missed a start because of injury since 2013.

