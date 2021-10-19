Advertisement

Browns Keeping Their Fingers Crossed

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out. Mayfield said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he first hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle. He hasn’t missed a start because of injury since 2013.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Utility companies are trying to recruit the next generation of workers.
Michigan utility companies recruiting workers to fill openings
DTE worker dies trying to restore power
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as seen during the June 17, 2020, COVID-19...
Former Chief Medical Executive Khaldun takes executive job at CVS Health
Woman receives life saving surgery at Sparrow Hospital.
Local woman receives rare life-saving surgery

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an...
Ravens Lose Key Player
Basketball
First Women’s Pre Season Poll Released
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is...
Colorado Avalanche Get Key Player Back
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony...
Opening Night NBA