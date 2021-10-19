Advertisement

$10K reward offered for capture of murder suspect Brion Reynolds

Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women dead and two children missing for hours.(Michigan State Police)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Marshalls are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brion Reynolds.

Reynolds is wanted for the shooting deaths of Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper on W. Michigan Ave on Sept. 16.

Reynolds also allegedly injured a 6-year-old boy in the incident.

On Sept. 20, a multiple count felony warrant was issued for Reynolds through the 54-A District Court for charges to include two counts of open murder, three assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges. If you have any information regarding the location of Reynolds, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or usmarshals.gov/tips.

