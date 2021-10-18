Watching Your Wallet: 2021 holiday shopping trends

(WILX) - Last year’s holiday season was a wild ride for retailers and shoppers alike. So, what’s in store for us this year?

One in five holiday shoppers has already started buying their gifts. That’s according to a new survey from NerdWallet of more than a thousand consumers. 30% said they plan to shop earlier this year than last and last year, and last year folks shopped early.

Kristin McGrath is a shopping and trends expert with RetailMeNot. She says they survey also found that this year people are less concerned about safety in stores and more concerned about getting their stuff on time.

McGrath said, “That shows me a lot of people’s worst fears came true last year. They didn’t get things shipping on time. Things were out of stock. So, that’s really what they are fixated on heading into this season.”

Shoppers will be facing high demand this year, along with low supplies and shipping challenges. But there is a bright spot. Retailers know this too, and are moving up the timing on normal holiday shopping traditions.

McGrath said, “We expect that we’re going to see some deals dropping early in October to get people out there knocking out parts of their shopping lists early.”

There is optimism this year about in-store shopping. And retailers are planning more “in-store events” since they couldn’t last year. The survey found consumers plan to split their holiday shopping about 50/50 between in-store and online.

Above all else, consumers are hunting and hungry for free shipping deals.

