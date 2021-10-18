Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday kicks off Teen Driver Safety Week.

It’s a week when parents are encouraged to have conversations with their teens about staying safe while behind the wheel. Experts say key points to talk about are drinking and driving, wearing a seatbelt, speeding, and distracted driving.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18 in the United States.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2,042 people died in crashes involving a teen driver in 2019.

Main points to talk about during the week include:

No texting while driving

Michigan law prohibits all drivers from texting using a hand-held phone while driving. Texting drivers are 23 times more likely to crash. The AAA-Foundation for Traffic Safety found that newly licensed teen drivers “were three times as likely to look away from the roadway when using an electronic device.”

No cell phone use while behind the wheel

Kelsey’s Law prohibits teen drivers with a Level 1 or Level 2 graduated license status from using a cell phone while driving. The law is named in honor of Kelsey Raffaele who died in a mobile phone-related car crash in Sault Ste. Marie in 2010. She was 17.

No speeding

NHTSA found that male drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 “were the most likely to be speeding at the time of fatal crashes” in 2019. This age group was the second highest among female drivers for speed-related fatal crashes.

Limit or prohibit teen passengers

NHTSA has found that, when there are one or more teenage passengers in a vehicle, teenage drivers are 2.5-3 times “more likely to engage in one or more potentially risky behaviors when driving” such as speeding, erratic driving, racing, and showing off.

Avoid loud conversations

Research from the AAA-FTS shows that newly licensed teen drivers “were approximately six times more likely to have a serious incident when there was loud conversation in the vehicle.”

Limit nighttime driving

40% of motor vehicle crash deaths among teen drivers and passengers aged 13–19 occurred between 9 pm and 6 am” in 2019, according to the CDC

Wear seat belts

46% of teen drivers who were killed in fatal crashes in 2019 “were unrestrained.” NHTSA data shows wearing a safety belt can reduce the risk of crash injuries by about 50%.

