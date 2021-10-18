Advertisement

Rob Buffington shares some homebuying do’s and don’ts

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Rob Buffington, a local realtor with Home Seekers, gave us some do’s and don’ts when it comes to buying a home. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when you’re searching for a home, is the location.

Other important things to consider include your budget and making sure the house will fill your needs and not your wants. Remember there’s no such thing as the perfect home.

