Advertisement

POLL: What is the best haunted house in the area?

We’ve narrowed it all down to four of the spookiest places in mid-Michigan.
Vote for the area's best haunted attraction!
Vote for the area's best haunted attraction!(Gray Media)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The crisp, fall air is creeping into mid-Michigan, and with that comes a long list of haunted houses, trails, and mazes.

What’s your vote for the best haunted attraction in the area? We narrowed it down to four across the Lansing-Jackson area.

Vote below! Voting ends at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DTE worker dies trying to restore power
Police are investigating a shooting on West Miller Rd. that sent one to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting on West Miller Rd.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
Colin Powell, August 2020
Local leaders react to the passing of Colin Powell
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Nessel joins bipartisan coalition in defense of Indian Child Welfare Act protections
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Lee Ahern, 33, smashed the glass of a...
Man arrested for mosque vandalism