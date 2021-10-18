Advertisement

Police chase ends in front of mid-Michigan college

A suspect is now in custody following a police chase that ended in front of Alma College.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMA, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect fleeing police in Alma is now in custody.

According to a Facebook post by Alma College, around noon on Monday, there was a police incident that resulted in a car pursuit along Superior Street.

The pursuit ended in front of the college campus near the chapel and the suspect was apprehended by police.

No students were involved in the incident according to the post.

Alma residents were asked to avoid the area along Superior Street until further notice.

Police have not said the cause of the chase, and have not given the identity of the suspect.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

