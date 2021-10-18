News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 10/18/21

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On this Play of the Week we go back to Olivet this past Friday night, in the final moments of the tight game against visiting Williamston.

Both teams with 5-2 records entering play. Olivet leading 20-19 but Williamston driving in the final seconds and trying to score a come-from-behind victory. Didn’t happen. Ramsey Bousseau picks it off for Olivet and seals the victory to improve his team’s record to 6-2.

After the game Olivet coach Brock Peters told News 10 how the moment felt.

“Just a huge relief. Huge relief when Ramsay caught it,” Peters said. “You start doing the math in your head and I’m like, ‘Yep, we can kneel on it.’ So, just a huge relief.”

