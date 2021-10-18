Advertisement

In My View: Salaries for college football coaches

Where do Tucker and Harbaugh rank?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - USA Today is reporting its annual ranking of division one college football coaches salaries, and let’s just say times have changed for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

He has fallen from a top five listing to #32 for this season, 11th in the Big Ten, and $1.5 million a year behind Michigan State’s Mel Tucker. 

Who would have thought that?

So for the $4 million annual deal that Harbaugh has now renegotiated, maybe he’s a bargain. He has a big winning record - even though he hasn’t beaten Ohio State.

If he finally does, perhaps he would become one of the biggest bargains in all of college football before his coaching days end.

