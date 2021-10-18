In My View: D1 college football coaches salaries released

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WILX) - USA Today reported its annual ranking of division one college football coaches salaries. Times have changed for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

He has fallen from a top five listing to number 32 for this season, 11th in the Big Ten and $1.5 million a year behind Michigan State’s Mel Tucker. Who would have thought that?

So, for the $4 million annual deal Harbaugh has now renegotiated, maybe he’s a bargain? He has a big winning record even though he hasn’t beaten Ohio State. If he finally does, perhaps he would become one of the biggest bargains in all of college football before his coaching days end.

