Advertisement

MSU’s Coghlin Honored by Big Ten

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the fourth time in his career, Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin has been named the Big KTen special teams player of the week. Coghlin kicked two field goals in the Spartans’ 20-15 win at Indiana this past Saturday. Coghlin’s 51 yard field goal in the third quarter tied his career long. Coghlin is a sixth year graduate senior and he currently ranks tied for third in the conference with ten field goals this season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DTE worker dies trying to restore power
Police are investigating a shooting on West Miller Rd. that sent one to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting on West Miller Rd.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Cam Newton Wants To Play
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert Will Be Involved With Breeders’ Cup
Basketball
Gonzaga Top Ranked in Pre Season Hoops Poll
Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Indiana,...
No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana