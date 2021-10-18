MSU’s Coghlin Honored by Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the fourth time in his career, Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin has been named the Big KTen special teams player of the week. Coghlin kicked two field goals in the Spartans’ 20-15 win at Indiana this past Saturday. Coghlin’s 51 yard field goal in the third quarter tied his career long. Coghlin is a sixth year graduate senior and he currently ranks tied for third in the conference with ten field goals this season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.