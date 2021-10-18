Michigan utility companies recruiting workers to fill openings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Utility companies are trying to recruit the next generation of workers. Consumers Energy, DTE and the Lansing Board of Water and Light are partnering together for Careers in Energy Week.

Many of their current workers are either retiring or nearly there.

“I think right now at any point, 40% of the skilled trade workers can throw their keys on the desk and say, ‘I’m all done,’ and retire,” said Rex Peckens, Lineworker Academy Coordinator at Lansing Community College.

Consumers says they typically have anywhere between 40 and 70 job postings online every day. The Board of Water and Light has about 20 openings.

Both companies say they have enough help in case of a major outage.

“A lot of our employees are cross-trained so that they can help out between one utility to the other since we’re four utilities under one name. We’re electric, water, steam and chilled water. So if one division has an emergent need for help, we can bring employees from other divisions to help out,” said Dick Peffley, CEO of BWL.

It’s not just lineworkers that they need. They’re hiring engineers, technicians and more.

“Working in the energy industry is more than just climbing poles and digging holes. There is such a wealth of jobs in this industry. I’m a former teacher. Never in a million years did I think I’d be working for an energy company,” said Amber Fogarty with Consumers Energy.

There is a virtual job fair Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, there’s a chance for high schoolers, college students and those looking to change careers to learn more about the field.

