Michigan Rep. to propose strict abortion laws

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan lawmaker wants to introduce strict abortion laws in the state.

In a release sent to News 10, Representative Steve Carra, a Republican from Three Rivers, said he will introduce new legislation that would prohibit abortion when an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected.

This comes as the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to temporarily halt the “plainly unconstitutional” Texas abortion law, which bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. However, what makes the Texas law different, is that the ban can be enforced through private citizen’s lawsuits, instead of the state government.

The controversial law would allow anyone, even someone who doesn’t live in the state of Texas, to sue an abortion provider or anyone else who helped someone get an abortion after the six-week limit.

Carra will introduce the legislation Tuesday, October 19.

