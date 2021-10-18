Advertisement

MDHHS holding open meeting on prescriptions and Medicaid

The department says this initiative has resulted in significant savings to Medicaid recipients and the state in the past.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is inviting people to attend a meeting...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is inviting people to attend a meeting Monday morning about prescription drugs covered by Medicaid.(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is inviting people to attend a meeting Monday morning about prescription drugs covered by Medicaid.

The meeting will give the public a chance to voice their opinions about which prescription drugs should be covered by Medicaid.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be hosted online. Details to join the meeting are on the State of Michigans website.

In the past, the state health department says this initiative has resulted in significant savings to Medicaid recipients and the state of Michigan.

