The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army offering holiday assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hard to believe we’re already talking about Christmas.

The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army started sign-up Monday for holiday assistance. The program offers help to people in need who live in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Families with children thirteen and younger can get toys and a $25 food gift card. Families without children under thirteen can apply for a $25 food gift card. Registration ends Nov. 14.

You can sign up AT THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.