The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army offering holiday assistance

(WTVG)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hard to believe we’re already talking about Christmas.

The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army started sign-up Monday for holiday assistance. The program offers help to people in need who live in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Families with children thirteen and younger can get toys and a $25 food gift card. Families without children under thirteen can apply for a $25 food gift card. Registration ends Nov. 14.

You can sign up AT THIS LINK.

