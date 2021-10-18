Kean’s Store Company has a big selection of puzzles and games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kean’s Store Company is an old fashioned variety store located in the heart of downtown Mason.

For over 90 years, Kean’s has been providing their customers with a unique shopping experience, nostalgic feel, and trendy new gifts. If you’re looking for some cute puzzles or board games for the holiday season, be sure to stop by Kean’s and check out their fun collection of puzzles and games.

