Advertisement

Kean’s Store Company has a big selection of puzzles and games

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kean’s Store Company is an old fashioned variety store located in the heart of downtown Mason.

For over 90 years, Kean’s has been providing their customers with a unique shopping experience, nostalgic feel, and trendy new gifts. If you’re looking for some cute puzzles or board games for the holiday season, be sure to stop by Kean’s and check out their fun collection of puzzles and games.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DTE worker dies trying to restore power
Police are investigating a shooting on West Miller Rd. that sent one to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting on West Miller Rd.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

A small house on businessman hand
Rob Buffington shares some homebuying do’s and don’ts
df
Kean's
sd
Rob Buffington
sdds
FACES OF INGHAM
Salon 130 Faces of Ingham County
Getting to know a face of Ingham County