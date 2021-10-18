Advertisement

Gonzaga Top Ranked in Pre Season Hoops Poll

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes. UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year’s Final Four.

