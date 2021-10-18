Advertisement

Game time set, Michigan vs. Michigan State set to kickoff at noon Oct. 30

Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker at a Spartans practice.
Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker at a Spartans practice.(MSU Football Twitter)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy now has a time for kickoff.

According to Michigan State University, the rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State is set to begin at noon at Spartan Stadium on October 30.

Game time was questioned for weeks, as the two teams have become powerhouses in the NCAA, and was never announced at the beginning of the season.

Both teams are currently in the top ten in the AP Top 25 Poll, with Michigan currently at 6 and MSU at 9. MSU is going into a bye week this week following their win over unranked Indiana 20-15.

Michigan will be hosting unranked Northwestern this Saturday coming off a bye week.

The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DTE worker dies trying to restore power
Police are investigating a shooting on West Miller Rd. that sent one to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting on West Miller Rd.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Indiana's Cam Jones (4) during the second...
No. 10/9 Michigan State Reclaims Old Brass Spittoon, Defeats Indiana, 20-15
Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker at a Spartans practice.
Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers
Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler competing in Norway
Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler in Oslo
Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before introductory press conference
Izzo, Tucker join other coaches at press conference