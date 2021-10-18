Game time set, Michigan vs. Michigan State set to kickoff at noon Oct. 30

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy now has a time for kickoff.

According to Michigan State University, the rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State is set to begin at noon at Spartan Stadium on October 30.

Game time was questioned for weeks, as the two teams have become powerhouses in the NCAA, and was never announced at the beginning of the season.

Both teams are currently in the top ten in the AP Top 25 Poll, with Michigan currently at 6 and MSU at 9. MSU is going into a bye week this week following their win over unranked Indiana 20-15.

Michigan will be hosting unranked Northwestern this Saturday coming off a bye week.

The game will be broadcast on Fox.

