Former Chief Medical Executive Khaldun takes executive job at CVS Health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Joneigh Khladun now has a new position with CVS Health.

Today, the former Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Twitter she joined CVS Health as vice president and Chief Health Equity Officer. As VP, Khaldun will lead the strategy to advance health equity for patients, members, providers, customers, and communities served across all lines of the CVS Health business, according to their website.

“As a health care innovation company committed to health equity and breaking down barriers that perpetuate health care disparities, Dr. Khaldun joins our team as Chief Health Equity Officer at a critically important time,” said Kyu Rhee, senior vice president of CVS Health and Aetna chief medical officer. “Her expertise in creating solutions to help improve health outcomes will help us continue addressing health inequities for the customers and communities we serve.”

On Sept. 24, state officials announced Khaldun was accepting a new position outside of state government. Khaldun led Michigan’s COVID-19 response and was credited for the state’s early identification of and strategy to address disparities in COVID-19 outcomes. Earlier this year she was named by President Biden to the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

On Oct. 1, Natasha Bagdasarian took Khaldun’s place during the state’s search for a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.