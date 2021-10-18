Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 8,496 new cases, 46 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is now averaging over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases per day according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Monday, the MDHHS reported 8,496 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past three days and 46 new deaths. This brings state totals to 1,090,21 cases and 21,609 deaths since the pandemic began. 15 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

During that time frame, the state averaged 2,832 cases per day.

Testing has averaged over 40,000 per day in the last five days, and the state’s positivity rate has averaged over 10 percent during that time frame.

Six mid-Michigan schools reported outbreaks on Monday. The schools with new outbreaks are as follows:

Eaton County: St. Gerald Catholic School (4 cases).

Ingham County: Tutor Time of Okemos (4 cases), Mason High School (5 cases), Little Lambs Pre-School (4 cases).

Jackson: Ezra Eby Elementary (4 cases), Vandercook Lake High School (3 cases).

Ingham County reports 27,070 cases and 436 deaths.

Jackson County reports 18,171 cases and 314 deaths.

Eaton County reports 11,048 cases and 226 deaths.

Clinton County reports 7,208 cases and 98 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 7,149 cases and 122 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.