Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 closed starting Oct. 19
The ramp will be closed and detoured for rebuilding.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 in Eaton County will be closed and detoured for rebuilding.
Drivers are advised to take Cochran Road to Old US-27 (Marshall Road) to Ainger Road to access southbound I-69.
The work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
This project is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.