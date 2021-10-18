Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 closed starting Oct. 19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 in Eaton County will be closed and detoured for rebuilding.

Drivers are advised to take Cochran Road to Old US-27 (Marshall Road) to Ainger Road to access southbound I-69.

The work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

This project is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

