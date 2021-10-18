Advertisement

Cam Newton Wants To Play

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against contracting COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL. The quarterback who was cut by New England just before the season began published a video on his YouTube channel saying it’s time to get back into pro football. He is a free agent. The 2015 NFL MVP was the Patriots’ starter for most of 2020, when they went 7-9 during a pandemic-impacted season. But New England went with first-round draft choice Mac Jones this year and released the 32-year-old Newton.

