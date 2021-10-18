Advertisement

Baffert Will Be Involved With Breeders’ Cup

INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Bob Baffert can enter horses in the Breeders’ Cup next month at Del Mar but the event’s all-time money-leading trainer has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. The conditions are the result of a review by the Breeders’ Cup board to decide Baffert’s participation in the two-day world championships on Nov. 5-6 at the seaside track north of San Diego. The review was triggered by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test in May.

