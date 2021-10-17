Advertisement

Village of Springport issues boil water advisory

According to village officials, coliform bacteria may be in the village’s water supply following a drop in water pressure Sunday.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of the Village of Springport will have to boil their water if they wish to drink it for some time.

According to village officials, coliform bacteria may be in the village’s water supply following a drop in water pressure Sunday.

While generally not harmful, some forms of coliform bacteria can make a person sick. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a person that has been exposed to these bacteria may experience an upset stomach, vomiting, fever, or diarrhea.

Residents are urged to not drink the water without bringing the water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute, then let it cool before using, or they can just drink bottled water. The village advises residents use boiled water or bottled water for other tasks such as making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food until further notice.

Officials say pressure in the water system dropped for some time on Sunday, which is why they issued the boil water advisory. They added that the pressure has been restored, and water staff will be taking other measures such as flushing hydrants and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until results show no bacteria, which officials believe will be within the next two days.

