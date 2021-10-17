Advertisement

Proposed firewood quarantine to keep pests out of state

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed a quarantine on exterior firewood to help prevent the introduction of unwanted pests and diseases into the state.

Under the proposal, firewood shipped into Michigan would have to be certified as heat treated at a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) for at least 60 minutes.

Kiln-dried lumber and wood chips smaller than one inch and logs or wood shipped from out-of-state sources directly to mills and other facilities for immediate processing would be exempt.

The agency says more than 140 pests and diseases can be moved by firewood, including Asian long-horned beetle, mountain pine beetle and spotted lanternfly.

Harmful invasive species can hide in or on firewood and can start new infestations hundreds of miles away, said Mike Philip, Pesticide and Plant Pest Management division director.

“These infestations can be devastating and pose a serious threat to Michigan’s agriculture, natural resources and the environment,” Philip said.

Public comments are due by Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on West Miller Rd. that sent one to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting on West Miller Rd.
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
On July 17, Michigan State Police reported 30-year-old Melissa Havens of Croswell, Michigan,...
Death of a woman at Faster Horses Festival ruled an accident
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 15th

Latest News

Michigan moves to fund mental health like physical health
President quitting UP college founded by Finnish immigrants
A mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned in a pond has donated a sonar device to...
Family whose son drowned in pond donates sonar device
Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Indiana,...
No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana