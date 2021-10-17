Advertisement

President quitting UP college founded by Finnish immigrants

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) - A college founded by Finnish immigrants in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will be looking for a new leader.

Philip Johnson said he’s resigning as president of Finlandia University in Hancock at the end of 2021-22 school year. He didn’t give a reason.

“His leadership, into and through these most difficult recent years, has Finlandia emerging stronger,” said Julie Badel, a member of Finlandia’s governing board.

Finlandia was known as Suomi College when it opened in 1896. It is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

The liberal arts school, which is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, said it had 430 students in September.

Johnson has been criticized by faculty members, who approved a no-confidence vote in June. In response, trustees said attracting more students was a “top priority.”

