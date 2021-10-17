Michigan moves to fund mental health like physical health

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Starting this month, 13 mental health and addiction clinics across Michigan will receive the same Medicaid funding as any other health center in an effort U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says will help bridge the stigmatic and funding divide between mental and physical health.

The selected Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which meet high standards of care for those in need of mental health and addiction services, will now be fully reimbursed by Medicaid, the same as other health care services, instead of relying on grants to supplement costs.

Stabenow, who has led efforts to set standards for these clinics and now fund them the same as other health services gave her perspective on the state of funding for mental health services in the U.S. during a news conference Wednesday.

“We haven’t been funding mental health and addiction treatment as health care for too long,” Stabenow said. “We’ve said, ‘Health care above the neck is treated differently than health care below the neck’.”

There are 33 CCBHC’s in Michigan providing 24-hours-a-day crisis services. Stabenow hopes that eventually all the clinics will get Medicaid reimbursement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.