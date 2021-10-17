Advertisement

DTE worker dies trying to restore power

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A DTE employee has died trying to restore power in Brighton.

According to the company and Michigan State Police, the worker came into contact with an energized cable and sustained fatal injuries.

Police say the worker was a 41-year-old man from South Lyon.

DTE said in a statement the worker “held a commitment to caring for customers and communities,” and they view him as a hero.

The company asked for consideration and privacy at this time while they reach out to his loved ones.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting on West Miller Rd. that sent one to the hospital.
Police investigate shooting on West Miller Rd.
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
On July 17, Michigan State Police reported 30-year-old Melissa Havens of Croswell, Michigan,...
Death of a woman at Faster Horses Festival ruled an accident
Elaine Westfall, of Royal Oak, Mich., plays her 1-year-old African caracal, Wasabi, in her...
Caracal cat owner ticketed, ordered to find them new home

Latest News

According to village officials, coliform bacteria may be in the village’s water supply...
Village of Springport issues boil water advisory
WILX Weather Webcast 10/17/2021 PM
A mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned in a pond has donated a sonar device to...
Family whose son drowned in pond donates sonar device
Michigan State players celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Indiana,...
No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana