DTE worker dies trying to restore power

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A DTE employee has died trying to restore power in Brighton.

According to the company and Michigan State Police, the worker came into contact with an energized cable and sustained fatal injuries.

Police say the worker was a 41-year-old man from South Lyon.

DTE said in a statement the worker “held a commitment to caring for customers and communities,” and they view him as a hero.

The company asked for consideration and privacy at this time while they reach out to his loved ones.

