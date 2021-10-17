BREAKING: One woman hurt, police investigating following shooting on West Miller Rd.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the report of a shooting on West Miller Road in Lansing Saturday night.

According to first responders a 21-year-old woman was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect as of yet in the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

