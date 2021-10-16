Advertisement

Portland falls to Cadillac

It was a low scoring game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - It was a low scoring game at Portland tonight, as neither team found much success through the air in the rain.

Each team scored a touchdown on the ground in the first half; Hayden Getchell ran the ball in for the Raiders, and the game would be decided by a field goal, the lone score in the second half.

