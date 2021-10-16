Portland falls to Cadillac

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - It was a low scoring game at Portland tonight, as neither team found much success through the air in the rain.

Each team scored a touchdown on the ground in the first half; Hayden Getchell ran the ball in for the Raiders, and the game would be decided by a field goal, the lone score in the second half.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

