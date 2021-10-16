Pewamo-Westphalia shuts out Bath

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - In a CMAC battle at Bath High School, the powerful Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates scored early and often in rolling to their 4th shutout of the season.

William Bengel had a big night defensively with an interception return of 32 yards to set up a second half touchdown.

Junior Quarterback Troy Wertman continues his steady play filling in for injured P-W starter Tanner Wirth.

Wertman found Evan Drosted with a second half touchdown pass to help build the lead.

The Pirates are 8-and-0 and can complete a perfect regular season with a win next Friday against Lansing Catholic. It was the Pirates’ 100th victory in the last 9 seasons.

They are 100-and-10 in that time span.

