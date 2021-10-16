One wounded in officer-involved shooting in Summit Township

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A deputy from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township at approximately 4:49 p.m. Friday. The Michigan State Police said that a 29-year-old subject received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The deputy who was involved was not injured. Per department policy, they have been placed on administrative leave. Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section and MSP Forensic Laboratory are investigating.

