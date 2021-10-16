Advertisement

One wounded in officer-involved shooting in Summit Township

(WLBT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A deputy from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township at approximately 4:49 p.m. Friday. The Michigan State Police said that a 29-year-old subject received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The deputy who was involved was not injured. Per department policy, they have been placed on administrative leave. Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section and MSP Forensic Laboratory are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals

Latest News

Grand Ledge school board
Bill aims to better protect school employees
International Students excited travel restrictions lifted
Bill to better protect school employees
Bill to better protect school employees
International students happy to see families again
International students happy to see families again