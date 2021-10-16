Advertisement

Lansing Sexton wins Oaken Chest over Lansing Eastern

The Big Reds led 51-21
Sexton Eastern
Sexton Eastern(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Reds moved to 3-5 with a win over Lansing Eastern to win the Oaken Chest.

Lansing Sexton led 51-21 at one point, but the Quakers mounted a 4th quarter comeback and scored 43 points on the night.

”We already knew coming out that Eastern was going to come out hard, they have a good program over there as well as we do,” said Sexton head coach Johnel Davis. “But it feels good to get the chest back and get it back home where it belongs.”

“Last year we messed up a tradition, Sexton hadn’t given up that trophy in like 19, 18 years, but tonight we played good, we played together, last couple plays we didn’t do what we were supposed to do but we got the job done and that’s all that matters,” said Wide Receiver Dontal Wright.

Next week the Big Reds face Williamston, and the Quakers will take on Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 15th
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field during the first half...
Dolphins Will Have Their Quarterback Sunday
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and running back Kareem Hunt (27) run through a...
Chubb Won’t Play For Browns on Sunday
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner...
Cubs Get New General Manager