Lansing Sexton wins Oaken Chest over Lansing Eastern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Reds moved to 3-5 with a win over Lansing Eastern to win the Oaken Chest.

Lansing Sexton led 51-21 at one point, but the Quakers mounted a 4th quarter comeback and scored 43 points on the night.

”We already knew coming out that Eastern was going to come out hard, they have a good program over there as well as we do,” said Sexton head coach Johnel Davis. “But it feels good to get the chest back and get it back home where it belongs.”

“Last year we messed up a tradition, Sexton hadn’t given up that trophy in like 19, 18 years, but tonight we played good, we played together, last couple plays we didn’t do what we were supposed to do but we got the job done and that’s all that matters,” said Wide Receiver Dontal Wright.

Next week the Big Reds face Williamston, and the Quakers will take on Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.

