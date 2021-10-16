Jackson Lumen Christi shuts out Parma Western

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The 6-1 Jackson Lumen Christi Titans and the 5-2 Parma Western Panthers squared off tonight at Lumen Christi.

In the third quarter, Cole Simpson took the handoff and dove into the end zone... the extra point was blocked so Lumen Christi took this one home 33-0 and that was the final score as the Titans took care of business early tonight.

