Advertisement

Haslett tops Dearborn Divine Child

Haslett touchdown machine Nakai Amachree rushed for 113 yards
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - A close to the vest battle in the first half didn’t produce much offense as the two teams fought to a 3-3 tie at the half. 

Haslett came up with more big plays in the second half with quarterback Isaac Pavona leading the way. 

He led the Vikings down the field on the drive to cinch the game. 

Haslett touchdown machine Nakai Amachree scored from a yard out to put Haslett up 13 to 3.  

Amachree rushed for 113 yards and kicker Brady Drzal booted 3 field goals to lift the Vikings to 6-and-2 with one game left next Friday against Marshall.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
If you have a Bridge Card, you won’t be able to use it for part of this weekend.
Bridge Cards will be temporarily shut down over the weekend
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
No Halloween or Valentine’s Day for East Lansing kids

Latest News

Parma Lumen
Jackson Lumen Christi shuts out Parma Western
Addison Napoleon
Addison beats Napoleon to stay undefeated
Williamston Olivet
Game of the Week: Olivet edges Williamston 20-19
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 15th
Pewamo-Westphalia Bath
Pewamo-Westphalia shuts out Bath