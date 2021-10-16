Haslett tops Dearborn Divine Child

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - A close to the vest battle in the first half didn’t produce much offense as the two teams fought to a 3-3 tie at the half.

Haslett came up with more big plays in the second half with quarterback Isaac Pavona leading the way.

He led the Vikings down the field on the drive to cinch the game.

Haslett touchdown machine Nakai Amachree scored from a yard out to put Haslett up 13 to 3.

Amachree rushed for 113 yards and kicker Brady Drzal booted 3 field goals to lift the Vikings to 6-and-2 with one game left next Friday against Marshall.

