Harmful bacteria detected in Lake Lansing

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents are urged to avoid areas of Lake Lansing where algae is visible.

Friday, Meridian Township officials announced Cyanobacteria was detected in Lake Lansing. While not all algal blooms are harmful, a cyanobacterial algal bloom can be harmful when the toxins it produces in air and water reach concentrations that are dangerous to people, marine life, and the environment.

Residents are being urged to avoid the areas with algae and follow recommended precautions. This includes staying away from algae in the water or on the shore, watching children and pets closely and avoiding drinking contaminated water or using it for cooking food.

Residents should avoid using water from Lake Lansing to water lawns. Fish caught in Lake Lansing should have their guts thrown away and the fillet cleaned with bottled or tap water before cooking.

If you, family or a pet gets sick after going into the water, call a doctor or veterinarian.

Report the presence of additional algal blooms to the Michigan Departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1.800.662.9278 or sending an e-mail to AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov.

