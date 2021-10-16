Ghostly Grove returns

PINCKNEY, Mich. (WILX) - After the pandemic put a pause on some Halloween festivities last year, the creepy clowns and scary werewolves are back at haunted homes across the state. That includes Ghostly Grove in Pinckney.

People are excited to be back outside and celebrating Halloween. As a first-year employee, Saige Lewis is excited the haunted house is back open.

“I’m feeling pretty excited,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, I think.”

Owner Chris Schell said that being outdoors helps keep the spread of COVID-19 minimal. They’re also keeping people in their own groups, and all makeup artists here are masked up.

“We had the health department come out and showed them our setup and what we were doing, and they agreed we were as safe as you possibly could be,” Schell said. “We didn’t want to be part of the problem, we wanted to be part of the solution. People can get outside and not be cooped up inside.”

As a newly trained professional scarer, Lewis shares the key to startling the patrons.

“I think it’s really all about timing,” Lewis said. “Knowing when they’re coming and when to get them all riled up.”

If you want to come check out Ghostly Grove, tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. and then the haunts start as soon as it’s dark. The owner of ghostly grove says he likes these protocols and plans to keep it that way permanently.

