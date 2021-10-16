Game of the Week: Olivet edges Williamston 20-19

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston at Olivet got the nod Friday evening for our Week 8 Game of the Week. Two very highly respected programs in the mid-Michigan area who both came into the matchup at 5-2.

Olivet was up 13-6 at halftime. At the start of the third, Olivet quarterback Clay Flower faked the handoff and decided to go for it himself -- it was a successful trip with a flip into the end zone and the Eagles went up 20-6.

Then it was the Hornets when quarterback Alex Petersburg handed it off to Austin Davis who made his way across the goal line, putting seven on the board for Williamston. Olivet was still up though 20-13.

It was the Hornets again on the next scoring play when Petersburg tried to find a target, looked to his right, saw Austin Stump and hit him right in the breadbasket. Williamston was thinking it could tie the game but missed the extra point leaving the score at 20-19.

Now Olivet tried sealing the victory and leave it to Ramsey Bousseau to be the one to do it for the Eagles, intercepting the Hornets’ pass with a minute left

Olivet held on in this well-fought victory, winning 20-19.

What a wild finish this one was, the score was close but there was a lot of fight in this game as usual between these two teams. Olivet finally got its revenge over Williamston after falling to them the last two years.

“It feels really good. That’s a great program, we respect Steve (Kersten) and his program a ton. That’s a great win for us. I told our kids that validates some stuff,” Olivet Head Coach Brock Peters said. “So far we’ve just beat teams that we were supposed to beat, so that’s a big win for us to get that one tonight.”

After Williamston missed the extra point on its final scoring drive, Olivet’s Ramsey Bousseau helped bring home the victory.

“I saw evens on both sides so I just read the quarterback, not pick one side, just had to stay in my zone and trust the guys to get some pressure on them and just go for it,” Bousseau said on the interception play.

This win puts Olivet in great position to get in the playoffs and the Eagles could meet Williamston again in the playoffs in just a few weeks.

