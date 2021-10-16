Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 15th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No sunshine, no problem! Games were played all throughout Mid-Michigan in the pouring rain...but week 8 is in the books.

Game of the Week

Olivet 20, Williamston 19

Lansing Sexton 51, Lansing Eastern 43

Addison 52, Napoleon 34

East Lansing 27, Grand Ledge 12

Haslett 16, Dearborn Divine Child 3

Cadillac 10, Portland 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Parma Western 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Bath 0

Charlotte 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 21

Dewitt 50, Waverly 0

Lansing Everett 50, Okemos 0

Dansville 27, Potterville 6

Mason 56, Jackson 8

Fowler 20, Saranac 0

Ionia 36, St. Johns 0

Stockbridge 28, St. Charles 14

Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0

