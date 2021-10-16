Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 15th
All games finished despite bad weather for a second straight week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No sunshine, no problem! Games were played all throughout Mid-Michigan in the pouring rain...but week 8 is in the books.
Clicked linked scores for recap and highlights
Game of the Week
Olivet 20, Williamston 19
Lansing Sexton 51, Lansing Eastern 43
Addison 52, Napoleon 34
East Lansing 27, Grand Ledge 12
Haslett 16, Dearborn Divine Child 3
Cadillac 10, Portland 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Parma Western 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Bath 0
Charlotte 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 21
Dewitt 50, Waverly 0
Lansing Everett 50, Okemos 0
Dansville 27, Potterville 6
Mason 56, Jackson 8
Fowler 20, Saranac 0
Ionia 36, St. Johns 0
Stockbridge 28, St. Charles 14
Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.