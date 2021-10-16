Former U.S., northern Michigan Rep. Benishek has died at 69

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek, who represented northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Congress, died Friday at the age of 69, his family said.

Benishek was a Republican from Crystal Falls, he made veteran affairs one of his top priorities while serving. He represented Michigan’s 1st District from 2011-2017.

He leaves behind his wife Judy, five children, and five grandchildren.

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman succeeded Benishek.

