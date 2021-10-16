Advertisement

Family whose son drowned in pond donates sonar device

(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHEPHERD, Mich. (AP) - A mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned in a pond has donated a sonar device to police to use in similar emergencies.

John and Rachel Kenny said they bought the device with money remaining from a GoFundMe account following the death of Spencer in Isabella County last December. It can scan two acres of water in five minutes, The Morning Sun reported.

Spencer would have turned 5 on Oct. 13.

He fell through ice into murky water. Capt. Kevin Salisbury of the Shepherd Tri Township Fire Department said the outcome might have been different with the device, called AquaEye, which can quickly identify bodies.

“We had extra and thought we’d get it back to the community. ... What better way to celebrate that than giving another family a chance,” John Kenny said, referring to Spencer’s birthday.

A portion of the $5,000 cost was covered by $250 in matching donations raised by children playing violins during the recent Grand Rapids ArtPrize festival.

“That was a pretty sweet deal,” John Kenny said.

