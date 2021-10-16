East Lansing upsets Grand Ledge on the road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a scoreless third quarter, East Lansing held onto a two point lead, 14-12.

Late in the fourth, the Trojans scored on a breakaway touchdown to make it 20-12.

Their extra point attempt was blocked, keeping it to a one score game.

With one chance left with four minutes remaining, Grand Ledge was intercepted on fourth down to lock up the upset win for the Trojans, who scored after the interception for a final score of 27-12.

