Advertisement

East Lansing upsets Grand Ledge on the road

East Lansing held onto a two point lead in the third
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a scoreless third quarter, East Lansing held onto a two point lead, 14-12.

Late in the fourth, the Trojans scored on a breakaway touchdown to make it 20-12.

Their extra point attempt was blocked, keeping it to a one score game.

With one chance left with four minutes remaining, Grand Ledge was intercepted on fourth down to lock up the upset win for the Trojans, who scored after the interception for a final score of 27-12.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
If you have a Bridge Card, you won’t be able to use it for part of this weekend.
Bridge Cards will be temporarily shut down over the weekend
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
No Halloween or Valentine’s Day for East Lansing kids

Latest News

Parma Lumen
Jackson Lumen Christi shuts out Parma Western
Addison Napoleon
Addison beats Napoleon to stay undefeated
Williamston Olivet
Game of the Week: Olivet edges Williamston 20-19
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 15th
Pewamo-Westphalia Bath
Pewamo-Westphalia shuts out Bath