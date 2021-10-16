Advertisement

Death of a woman at Faster Horses Festival ruled an accident

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have ruled the death of a woman at a country music festival an accident.

On July 17, Michigan State Police reported 30-year-old Melissa Havens of Croswell, Michigan, was found dead at the Faster Horses Music Festival.

Havens’ death was shrouded in mystery, as police did not find any initial source of her death during preliminary investigation. Police began searching for a suspect reportedly seen with Haven 24 hours before she passed away, however police did not say if the suspect was arrested.

However, on October 15, police say the investigation was completed and Havens’ death was ruled an accident, saying they “did not find any signs of foul play,” according to a Twitter post by Michigan State Police.

