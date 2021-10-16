City of Lansing receiving over $1 million for bridge project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is getting more than $1 million to replace the Aurelius Road bridge over Pawlowski Creek. That’s just south of Jolly Road.

The money from the state will cover the entire cost of the project. A hard start date has not been set, but officials say it should begin in the next two years.

Another project on Aurelius is nearly complete. The bridge work from mount hope to Malcolm X Street is expected to be done by the end of the month. It’s expected to cost about $4 million.

The bridge was closed for repairs in April. People wishing to visit Kruger’s Landing Park can still get to it from the southern side of the bridge, just off of Mount Hope.

