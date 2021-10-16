After long battle with COVID-19, patient marries at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 55 year old Devlyn Kuehl survived COVID-19 twice and got hitched at the place that saved his life.

Devlyn got the virus in April and was told he could get the vaccine after waiting 90 days. Within those 90 days he got COVID again and was hospitalized for over a month.

Now recovered and finishing his last couple of days at Sparrow before going home, Devlyn decided life is too short to wait. He vowed if he was to survive he would marry the love his life, his girlfriend Laurie.

“I’ve had it twice now and you just don’t know and each time seems to get worse. Been on a ventilator where I was just out of my mind not knowing where I was at, couldn’t recognize anybody, it was miserable. I get to marry my love and hopefully get a chance to go home,” said Devlyn Kuehl.

Once Devlyn proposed, it was only a matter of days before him and Laurie tied the knot.

“Its been very overwhelming and wonderful, Matt called me and said did you think about music or flowers? I said I got t-shirts,” said Laurie Kuehl.

The best piece of advice from the newlyweds? There is no better time than the present.

“Do what you want to do don’t wait. Because we’ve been waiting because we wanted a big wedding and everybody be a part of it but every time we tried to plan things didn’t go the way we wanted to. It’s just important that were together and that’s it,” said the Kuehls.

The Kuehls say they overcame their hardships with a lot of faith and a lot of love,

“Every day we listen to our bible and pray and just know that ultimately it was in Gods hands what was going to happen,” said the Kuehls.

When asked what was next for them, the newlywed said simply being together was all they needed. Devlyn tells News 10 he is expected to be discharged from the hospital to go home in about a week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.